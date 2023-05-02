Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window

According to reports, the incident happened at 5 pm on the train from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, close to the Tirur Railway Station in Malappuram district.

Malappuram: Days after the flag off Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, a stone was pelted at the semi-high-speed train on Monday, damaging a window of a coach.

According to reports, the incident happened at 5 pm on the train from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, close to the Tirur Railway Station in Malappuram district.

Also read: Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story': 'Not once have we shown Kerala in bad light...'

The first person to notice cracks in a glass window was a passenger, who then informed the loco pilot. However, the train didn't stop and continued its journey.

The occurrence of pelting stones occurs in the midst of an extensive protest over Vande Bharat's disapproval of to halt in Malappuram district (Tirur station).

Not only in Kerala but also in states like Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and West Bengal have reported incidents of stone pelting since February 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod on April 25. The train covers 11 districts with stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The train number for Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod is 20634 and Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is 20633. The train will depart at 5.20 am from Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return journey shall commence at 2.30 pm from Kasaragod and arrive at destination Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm.

According to the Indian Railways notification, a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will cost Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car. On the other hand, the ticket price from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,520 for AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.

Also read: The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving film's claims