Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window

    According to reports, the incident happened at 5 pm on the train from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, close to the Tirur Railway Station in Malappuram district. 
     

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 2, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Malappuram: Days after the flag off Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, a stone was pelted at the semi-high-speed train on Monday, damaging a window of a coach.

    According to reports, the incident happened at 5 pm on the train from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, close to the Tirur Railway Station in Malappuram district. 

    Also read: Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story': 'Not once have we shown Kerala in bad light...'

    The first person to notice cracks in a glass window was a passenger, who then informed the loco pilot. However, the train didn't stop and continued its journey. 
    The occurrence of pelting stones occurs in the midst of an extensive protest over Vande Bharat's disapproval of to halt in Malappuram district (Tirur station).

    Not only in Kerala but also in states like Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and West Bengal have reported incidents of stone pelting since February 2019. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod on April 25. The train covers 11 districts with stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    The train number for Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod is 20634 and Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is 20633. The train will depart at 5.20 am from Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return journey shall commence at 2.30 pm from Kasaragod and arrive at destination Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm.

    According to the Indian Railways notification, a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will cost Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car. On the other hand, the ticket price from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,520 for AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.

    Also read: The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving film's claims

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress releases manifesto ban on Bajrang Dal PFI allowance for youth women check details gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip anr

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip

    The Kerala Story controversy Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving films claims gcw

    The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving film's claims

    Delhi records second coolest May day since 2010 rainfall to continue for next 2 days gcw

    Delhi records second coolest May day since 2010; rainfall to continue for next 2 days

    Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya accused in Delhi Court firing killed by rival gang in Tihar jail gcw

    Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi Court firing, killed by rival gang in Tihar jail

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress releases manifesto ban on Bajrang Dal PFI allowance for youth women check details gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal

    Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story' directed by Sudipto Sen produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah RBA

    Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story': 'Not once have we shown Kerala in bad light...'

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip anr

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip

    Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary: Glance at 7 iconic films of maverick Indian filmmaker vma

    Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary: Glance at 7 iconic films of maverick Indian filmmaker

    The Kerala Story controversy Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving films claims gcw

    The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving film's claims

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon