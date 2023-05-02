Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story': 'Not once have we shown Kerala in bad light...'

Amid the ongoing controversy about her film 'The Kerala Story', actress Adah Sharma speaks to Asianet Newsable's Richa Barua and offers a deeper understanding of the premise of the film and her character's journey from Shalini Unnikrishnan to Fathima Ba.

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has rejected claims that her forthcoming film 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie. Instead, she believes that the film is about 'terrorism vs humanity'.

In 'The Kerala Story,' Adah Sharma plays Shalini Unnikrishnan (Hindu Malayali nurse), who becomes Fathima Ba and is allegedly one of 32,000 Kerala women who went missing and then eventually wound up being recruited by terrorist outfit ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, chronicles the journey of four women who went from being typical college students in Kerala to being members of terrorist organisations. The film has been accused of supporting the Sangh Parivar's goal by presenting itself as an actual narrative and misleadingly claiming that hundreds of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS.

Recently, Adah Sharma took to her social media handles to share a video of herself reacting to some of the queries sent to her during an AMA session. Sharing her views on those calling the upcoming film blatant propaganda, Adah said, "Our film is not anti-any religion. But it certainly is an anti-terror organisation. Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human-trafficking, forcefully impregnated and then raped again, sometimes by multiple people. And the child they deliver is being taken away from them and then being made suicide bombers."

She also explained, "So when you call it a political agenda or propaganda, that is just diverting the topic and trivialising this issue. Our film is about life and death. So I hope we can spread awareness to girls of all religions, sects, castes. And for the few still saying it is propaganda, I guess once they watch the film, it is releasing on May 5. With all the facts when they watch it, I think they will change their mind."

To closely understand the premise of 'The Kerala Story', the controversies surrounding it and her character's journey from Shalini Unnikrishnan to Fathima Ba, Asianet Newsable's Richa Barua reached out to actress Adah Sharma. Here's what she said in this exclusive conversation.

What made you say yes to the movie 'The Kerala Story'?

I select movies with intuition. I felt this was the right thing to do.

How did you react after listening to the story? What was your family's response?

I was moved. Since I am a girl, I can identify easily with another girl's pain. I am very close to my mother. This is a story about a girl who has to stay without her mother in a place where even phones are not allowed. My family was proud that I was telling this story that is so important for people to hear.

How did you research on this subject?

I met some victims, read up a lot on the drugs they consumed, and watched disturbing videos on how they were brutally tortured. Girls are drugged, forcefully impregnated and taken away from their beautiful homes in Kerala to a place where there is a fight for survival.

Sudipto Sen is a well-known and award-winning director; how was it working with him?

Sudipto sir was very kind, and he trusted me with Shalini. Because of his calm energy on set, I was able to give this performance. People are praising the acting, but to get into this character, I give credit to the director, cinematographer and everyone who made the environment on set so beautiful so we could do a role that is so tough.

This is your first time working on a film based on actual events; was that an additional pressure?

Yes, the pressure is that it looks as genuine and authentic, and when you watch the film, you get fully sucked into the world.

Tell us about your character's journey from Shalini Unnikrishnan to Fathima Ba in the film. What kind of preparations did you have to go through?

I am a Malayali. My grandmother and mother are Malayalis. But I was born and raised in Mumbai, so we mostly speak Hindi, English and Marathi. I can talk in Tamil and Malayalam at home. But four months before this movie started, I spoke only Malayalam or Hindi with a Malayalam accent, especially with my grandmother. We also had Narayanan sir on set who was our accent coach.

The rest... when you watch the movie, there are some scenes, but I can speak only after you have seen the scenes; otherwise, it will spoil the effect of it.

There is much controversy surrounding the film; what do you have to say? Are you still facing backlash or threats for doing a sensitive film like 'The Kerala Story'?

We, as human beings, see the negative more than the positive. Today morning when I got up, the first thing I saw was that many people had sent me the list of most anticipated movies of the year, and 'The Kerala Story' was number 1 ! I was flooded with positive messages. People from Kerala are also saying thank you for doing this. You can see social media is full of these comments.

Yet, some people say this does not exist after seeing the 2-minute trailer. My parents have taught me to respect everyone's opinion. So I hope these people take the time and watch the movie for 2 hours; they will see that not even in one place have we shown Kerala in bad light. Nothing derogatory has been said about Kerala anywhere.

What do you want to convey to audiences and your fans about the film?

We live in a country where freedom of thought and speech are allowed. In the movie, Shalini is taken to a place where a girl is not even allowed to think. We should be highly greatful of the life we have. 'The Kerala Story' is not about election, politics, or religion vs religion... it is about terrorism vs humanity.

Why do you think people should miss watching 'The Kerala Story' on May 5?

Every family should watch it. Every girl should watch it. I am a girl, even I have fallen in love, and I am all for people of different religions falling in love with each other. The problem is when someone gets money to cheat someone to love or trap them. That is wrong, according to me. To give false promises in love is wrong.

Why does this film, 'The Kerala Story', matter to India?

As human beings, when girls went and joined ISIS, it was always just a number. People discuss the number. But what if among those girls, one was your sister, wife, or mother? Just one person of yours. Then would the number matter? I don't think so. Because when one person is your person, nothing else matters. Even one is a very big number.

About The Kerala Story:

The Kerala Story will explore the circumstances that led to 32,000 women going missing from Kerala and their distress after being indoctrinated and radicalised to the point where they are used as pawns in terror acts. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

The current Left Democratic Front government in Kerala and state opposition parties have spoken out against the movie, calling it a propaganda film designed to incite communal strife in Kerala and ruin the state's image. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on May 5, 2023.