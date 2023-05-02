The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving film's claims

The Kerala Story controversy: The Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who can prove the allegation in 'The Kerala Story' that 32,000 girls were converted to Islam through 'love jihad' and taken to Syria.

As the controversy surrounding the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' heats up, a Muslim body in the state has announced a Rs 1 crore reward for people. The reward will only be given to those who can prove the 'allegations' levelled in the film.

The Kerala Story, which will be released in theatres on May 5, tells the narrative of nearly 32,000 women who vanished from the state, changed their faith, and ultimately joined the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film also claims to be based on a genuine story.

The Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), announced the award for The Kerala Story, claiming that the claims levelled against the Muslim community in the film are untrue and unjustified. Youth League State General Secretary PK Firos announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who could prove the allegations in the film that 32,000 girls were converted to Islam through 'love jihad' and taken to Syria.



The Muslim youth organisation also stated that they will create collection sites across all districts in Kerala to gather proof, adding that anybody can come forward and drop off their proof at the collection centres till May 4, a day before the film's debut.

This comes as The Kerala Story has sparked a big political uproar in the state, with the state administration and several political organisations requesting that the film's exhibition be prohibited because it conveys unsubstantiated falsehoods about the Muslim population.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also stated that the film "The Kerala Story" was created with the intention of "spreading hatred." He said that the video was a product of the Sangh Parivar's "lie factory," and that the Sangh Parivar was using "hate propaganda" to attack the Kerala elections.

The trailer of The Kerala Story was released a few weeks ago and sparked a massive row, touching on themes such as mass religious conversion, women joining ISIS, and ‘love jihad’. The trailer showed the story of four women who converted to Islam to join the ISIS.

