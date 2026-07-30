A speeding car went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles near the Charoda bus stand on Nuh Road in Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday, leaving three people seriously injured and causing extensive damage.

A speeding car went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles near the Charoda bus stand on Nuh Road in Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday, leaving three people seriously injured and causing extensive damage. The dramatic crash, which was caught on CCTV, triggered panic in the area as the vehicle ploughed through parked vehicles before crashing into a showroom.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at high speed when the driver allegedly lost control near the Charoda bus stand. The vehicle first collided with several parked vehicles, including a pickup truck and a motorcycle, before continuing its destructive path.

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The impact was so severe that all three vehicles suffered extensive damage. The car eventually crashed into the premises of a tiles showroom, smashing through the front area before coming to a halt. Reports suggest the vehicle continued towards the vicinity of the village sarpanch's office, causing additional damage along the way.

The accident sparked chaos in the busy locality, with hundreds of people gathering at the scene within minutes. CCTV footage from the tiles showroom captured the entire sequence, showing the speeding car suddenly veering out of control, crashing into the parked vehicles, and hurtling towards the showroom. The footage also shows the front portion of the car badly mangled following the collision.

Police from the Tawadu Sadar police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar, along with his team, coordinated rescue efforts with the help of local residents. The three injured victims were shifted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar, where they are undergoing treatment. Their identities have not yet been disclosed, and officials said their condition remains critical.

Nuh Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said the police reached the scene immediately after receiving the information and initiated the necessary legal proceedings. Police are examining the cause of the accident, and the CCTV footage being scanned as a part of the ongoing investigation.