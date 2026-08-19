Four MCD councillors, two each from BJP and AAP, have filed nominations for membership in the DDA's Advisory Council. The election for the four representatives is scheduled to take place during the MCD's meeting on August 24.

Four representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi filed their nominations on Wednesday for membership of the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Advisory Council at the Municipal Secretary's office in the Civic Centre, the civic body said in a release. Wednesday was the last day for filing nominations.

Candidates from BJP and AAP

Nominations were filed by Neema Bhagat (Ward No. 210, Geeta Colony) and Jyoti Agarwal (Ward No. 60, Rani Bagh) representing the BJP, and Shivani Panchal (Ward No. 223, Rohtash Nagar) and Chitra Vidyarthi (Ward No. 66, Wazirpur) representing the Aam Aadmi Party, it said.

Election and Focus on Delhi Master Plan 2047

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, and Leader of House Jai Bhagwan Yadav were also present on this occasion.

The election of the four Municipal Corporation of Delhi representatives to the DDA Advisory Council will take place during the MCD's meeting scheduled for August 24, it said.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi extended his best wishes to the councillors who filed nominations for the DDA Advisory Council. "He said that the DDA is currently working on Delhi's Master Plan 2047 and expressed hope that the members elected from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi would contribute valuable suggestions to ensure the successful implementation of the Master Plan," the civic body said.