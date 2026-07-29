A man died after a speeding car hit him in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. CCTV footage shows the impact of the collision, and police have registered a case.

A pedestrian died after a speeding car struck him in Anantharam under Muddhuchintalapally Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Jamaluddin, a resident of the locality. According to preliminary information, the car was allegedly being driven by a person from Lakshmapur. The vehicle struck Jamaluddin with such force that he died on the spot.

CCTV Footage Captures Incident

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the accident site. The footage is expected to aid the investigation.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal crash. Further details, including the driver's identity and the exact cause of the accident, are being verified.