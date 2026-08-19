YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav alleges massive corruption in the DSC recruitment process, claiming posts were sold for over Rs 20 lakh. He announced the party will demand a dedicated discussion on the 'irregularities' in the Legislative Council.

YSRCP to Demand Debate on DSC 'Irregularities'

YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the party would demand that the government allocate specific time in the Legislative Council to discuss the District Selection Committee (DSC) 'irregularities'. He alleged that the Mega DSC recruitment process was riddled with corruption and claimed that the coalition government had allegedly "sold" each post for more than Rs 20 lakh. He further alleged that the government had completely violated the rules and regulations governing the DSC recruitment process.

"We will fight on behalf of the people and stand as the voice of the voiceless. We will demand that sufficient time be allocated today to discuss the DSC issue," Ramesh Yadav said.

Accuses Govt of 'Manipulating' BC Community

Reacting to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's statements in the Assembly on Backward Class (BC) reservations, Ramesh Yadav said, "I want to ask this government one straightforward question. When we were in government from 2019 to 2024, we provided 33% reservation for BCs and issued a GO. However, members of your party approached the court and challenged it."

Highlights YSRCP's Pro-BC Stance

He claimed that despite the legal challenge, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had provided more than 50% representation to BCs within the party and converted several general-category seats into Backward Class (BC) seats. He also claimed that several MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members from the BC community were appointed during the YSRCP government.

"Today, you are only manipulating the BC community and completely ignoring BC welfare schemes," he alleged.

Challenges Govt to Appoint BC Deputy CM

YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav further said, "When we were in government from 2019 to 2024, we appointed two BC leaders as Deputy Chief Ministers, and they worked for the welfare of the BC community. I am asking this government to appoint at least one BC leader as Deputy Chief Minister."

"If you are genuinely committed to the welfare of BCs, appoint a BC leader as Deputy Chief Minister and come forward for a debate," he challenged. (ANI)