SP MP Awadhesh Prasad questioned why opposition-ruled states' CMs weren't at the BRICS meeting, calling it a 'sign of the BJP's anti-democratic mindset.' He stated the BJP did not invite states where they are not in power to this event.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday questioned the absence of opposition-ruled states' Chief Ministers from the BRICS meeting in New Delhi, calling it a “sign of the BJP's anti-democratic mindset”. “This is a sign of the BJP's anti-democratic mindset. They did not invite states where the BJP is not in power to this event. This is an attempt to weaken the roots of democracy,” Prasad told ANI.

18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

His remarks came as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member countries, partner nations and Outreach invitees. The summit featured extensive diplomatic engagements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including his participation in key sessions and a series of bilateral meetings with visiting Heads of State and government officials.

PM Modi's Diplomatic Engagements

PM Modi began his diplomatic engagements on Friday with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam. He later held bilateral discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

On Saturday, PM Modi held meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. He also held a significant bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit.

The BRICS deliberations included a closed session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”. Modi also visited the “Bharat Innovates” exhibition with BRICS counterparts, participated in a family photograph and joined a tree plantation initiative.

On Sunday, PM Modi addressed the summit session titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”. He also held bilateral meetings with Kazakhstan Prime Minister Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The Prime Minister further met Nigerian Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Ugandan Vice-President Jessica Alupo during the summit.

Several foreign leaders and senior officials departed New Delhi after concluding their engagements following the three-day summit. (ANI)