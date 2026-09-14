Entrepreneur Jahnvi Shah shares her honest assessment of living in Mumbai in a viral Instagram video. She advises newcomers to prioritize location over house aesthetics, be aware of hidden costs beyond rent, and utilize public transport to manage the city's high expenses.

There is more to moving to Mumbai than just finding accommodation. Long commutes, higher housing prices, and a fresh perspective on daily spending are all potential drawbacks for newcomers to the city. Entrepreneur Jahnvi Shah, who has lived in Mumbai for over three years, has given an honest assessment of what it's actually like to live there.

She listed the things she wished someone had informed her before to moving to the city in an Instagram video. Mumbai is pricey, according to Shah, but rent isn't the only issue. She has been residing there for about three years, and she wishes someone had given her some advice prior to her initial arrival to the city.

Shah's first piece of advise was to put a house's location before its appearance. She mentioned, "Please choose your house based on where you work, not how pretty the house is. Because in Mumbai, eight kilometres can either mean twenty minutes or even your entire evening."

Shah says you should mentally factor in extra money for the deposit, broking, agreement, relocation, and setup charges when someone gives you the rent. Before they even spend their first quiet nite at home, she claimed, folks will spend money.

According to Shah, living in Mumbai also alters people's perceptions of distance. Instead of just asking where they live, she said, people gradually start assessing everything in travel time.

Rather, they begin to consider how long it will take to go to Bandra. Shah also suggested that instead of depending solely on taxis, newcomers learn how to use public transportation.

She acknowledged that she is the same way and noted that individuals might keep convincing themselves that they will just hire a cab. But soon, their financial account will tell them that they don't have to, she continued. She said a house that would have been considered small in another city can feel different in Mumbai. Even having a balcony can start feeling like a luxury.

Her final serious advice was to avoid spending heavily just to recreate the glamorous Mumbai lifestyle often seen on Instagram.

Watch Viral Video

Shah said, "You don't need to brunch every Sunday, right? Coffee every day and plans every night. You don't need that. Find your routine. Find your people. Find the places that work for your budget, because Mumbai is expensive."

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.