A video from Bihar’s Patna district shows an overloaded e-rickshaw overturning on a muddy, waterlogged road and falling on a father and daughter riding a bike. The trapped girl cries, 'Save me, Daddy, save me!' as her father and locals try to lift the vehicle. People eventually rescue the girl.

A purported video from Bihar's Patna district shows an e-rickshaw overturning on a muddy, waterlogged road and falling on a father and his young daughter riding a motorcycle. The incident reportedly took place in Barh. The e-rickshaw appears to have been overloaded and struggled to stay balanced on the damaged road. It tipped to one side, with part of the vehicle falling towards the motorcycle.

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As the father and daughter were trapped underneath, the girl could be heard crying, “Save me, Daddy, save me!” The father tried to lift the e-rickshaw as people rushed over to help. Several locals joined him and managed to raise the panels and the overturned vehicle, allowing the girl to be pulled out. The video shows the rescue as people worked together.

Locals rush to rescue father and daughter

The footage has drawn attention online to the quick response of people at the spot. Some users praised the locals for stepping forward to help despite the situation.

As the video of the incident went viral, a social media user said the incident raised questions about road safety, overloading and administrative preparedness.

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Another social media user questioned why authorities act only after accidents happen and criticised the use of overloaded e-rickshaws.

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The video has raised concerns about road conditions, vehicle overloading and safety measures on busy roads.