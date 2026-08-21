Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Paradip Port to inaugurate its upgraded administrative building. He also interacted with maritime studies students and planted the port's one-millionth tree, emphasizing eco-friendly development.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the upgraded facade of the administrative office building at Paradip Port and interacted with students trained under the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies. The upgraded administrative building is part of efforts to modernise infrastructure at Paradip Port Authority, he said.

"Glad to inaugurate the newly transformed Administrative Office Building at Paradip Port. This ₹12.18 crore upgrade enhances both functionality and circulation, reflecting our commitment to smart infrastructure and a future-ready maritime ecosystem," he said in a social media post.

Focus on Skill Development

Sonowal also interacted with students trained under the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies at the New Boardroom of the Paradip Port Authority. The interaction focused on the importance of developing industry-ready skills and creating better career opportunities for young people in India's rapidly expanding maritime sector.

The Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies is aimed at strengthening the connection between technical education and the requirements of the maritime industry by providing specialised and practical training to students.

Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai were also present during the programme.

Environmental Milestone

During his visit, Sonowal also marked an environmental milestone at Paradip Port by planting the one-millionth tree. He said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by the port authority, its employees and local communities, who have planted nearly one lakh trees annually over the past four years.

"Proud to plant the One-Millionth Tree at Paradip Port. Born from the resilience of the 1999 Super Cyclone, this historic milestone is a result of the collective efforts of the port authority, employees and local communities who have planted nearly 1 lakh trees annually over the last 4 years," he said.

The minister linked the plantation drive to the broader objective of ensuring that port-led development goes hand in hand with environmental sustainability. "Ecology & Economy walk hand in hand at Paradip Port," the minister added.

The tree plantation initiative also carries significance for Paradip, which has witnessed the impact of natural disasters, including the devastating 1999 Super Cyclone.

Sonowal's visit comes amid the government's wider focus on modernising India's ports and strengthening the country's maritime infrastructure. (ANI)