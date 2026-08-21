An FIR has been lodged against Katni CSP Neha Pachisia and two others for allegedly taking land from a murder accused's family for undue benefit. Her office has been sealed, five staff suspended, and CM Mohan Yadav has directed her suspension.

An FIR has been registered against Katni City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Neha Pachisia and two others in connection with an alleged land deal involving the property of a murder accused for "undue benefit" and misuse of position, a top officer said.

Following the registration of the FIR, the office of CSP Pachisia was sealed on Friday, and five police personnel, including her reader, driver and gunman, have been suspended. Pachisia has now been attached to the DIG office in Jabalpur.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken serious note of the incident and directed the Chief Secretary to initiate immediate suspension proceedings against the concerned CSP. He added that a fair investigation be ensured and strict action taken against those found guilty.

"Taking serious note of the grave matter that has come to light in Katni, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate action for the suspension of the concerned CSP. The Chief Minister has made it clear that negligence, pressure or misuse of position at any level in matters related to law and order will not be tolerated. A fair investigation and strict action against those found guilty will be ensured," said the Chief Minister Officer in a post on X

Details of the Allegations

Inspector General of Police (IG, Jabalpur Range), Pramod Verma, said the FIR was registered at Kuthla police station in Katni under relevant sections related to extortion, cheating, criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position.

"An FIR has been registered against CSP Neha Pachisia and two others at Kuthla police station under sections related to extortion, cheating, criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position. The matter related to the fact that the CSP was investigating a murder case. The main accused in that case was allegedly asked to pay Rs 15 lakh with the intention of extending an undue benefit. When the family said they did not have Rs 15 lakh, she got the land belonging to the father of the main accused allegedly registered in the name of a close associate of hers," Verma told ANI.

He further said, "Furthermore, she failed to return Rs 92 lakh that was part of the deal struck between them. Following this, the son of the murder accused then filed a complaint. The complaint was investigated by Jabalpur Additional SP Amit Beniwal, and action was taken on the basis of the facts that emerged during the inquiry."

Administrative Action Taken

Following the FIR, CSP Pachisia was attached to the DIG office in Jabalpur, while her office was sealed on administrative grounds to secure documents and electronic evidence and prevent any tampering during the investigation.

"After the FIR was registered, the Katni CSP was attached to the DIG office in Jabalpur and her office was sealed from an administrative point of view. Her official staff which include reader, driver and gunman, have been suspended. Two sub-inspectors have also been suspended due to lapses in the investigation," the officer said.

IG Verma also said that the further investigation into the case has been handed over to Additional SP Anjana Tiwari in Jabalpur. (ANI)