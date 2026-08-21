The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched a campaign in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for the working class. It focuses on gig workers, sanitary staff, and street vendors, aiming to secure their identification, dignity, and constitutional rights.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday launched a new campaign in Vijayawada to support the working class of Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on gig workers, sanitary staff and street vendors. The campaign aims to seek proper identification for these workers and ensure that they are able to lead a life of dignity and access their constitutional rights.

As part of the campaign, IYC leaders unveiled a poster supporting gig workers, sanitary staff and street vendors.

Campaign for Recognition and Rights

IYC National Secretary Mamata Nagireddy said the campaign was being launched to ensure that workers from these sections are recognised and receive the respect and rights they deserve. "We are launching this poster to make sure our gig workers, sanitary staff, and street vendors are recognised. They are the backbone of our society, and they deserve respect and constitutional rights," Nagireddy said.

She further added that IYC is initially launching this campaign in five cities with the aim of connecting with the masses. "We are initially launching in five cities. Yesterday we launched in three cities, and today we are launching in Vijayawada and Guntur. The main purpose of this campaign is to connect with the masses and know their concerns and problems in day-to-day life and then present them to the governing authorities," she added.

A Promise for a Dignified Life

IYC National Secretary Joshua Gerard said the poster launch was not merely a symbolic exercise but represented the organisation's commitment to raising issues concerning workers across Andhra Pradesh. "This is not just a poster. This is a promise. A promise that Congress will fight to ensure every worker gets identity, security, and a dignified life in this state," Gerard said.

Statewide Expansion Planned

The organisation said the campaign would not remain limited to Vijayawada and would be taken to every district of Andhra Pradesh. Through the campaign, the IYC plans to raise awareness about the issues faced by workers and push for worker welfare policies in the state.

The poster launch marks the beginning of the IYC's statewide campaign, with the organisation reiterating its commitment to issues of worker identity, security and dignity.

(ANI)