Social media outrage after 'inappropriate' dance performance at Chennai doctor's event goes viral (WATCH)

The post quickly ignited an online debate, with users divided over the appropriateness of such entertainment at a medical conference. Many criticised the event as distasteful, while others defended the dance performance, pointing out that similar displays are often seen in Bollywood and other public celebrations.

A viral video from a doctor's annual conference in Tamil Nadu's Chennai has sparked controversy on social media, drawing sharp criticism and polarising opinions. The 58-second clip, which surfaced online, shows a female dancer entertaining a predominantly male audience at the annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India (ACRSI). The event, held from September 19 to 21, has faced backlash for what some viewers describe as inappropriate conduct in a professional setting.

The video shows several male attendees, some with drinks in hand, joining the dancer on stage, which led to widespread criticism on X (formerly Twitter). One user, who shared the footage, condemned the event, questioning its relevance to a professional medical gathering. The post read, "What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a woman in public is what part of medicine practice?"

"How can one have a problem with this, but it's totally okay when Bollywood does it for millions to watch?" asked one user, suggesting that the criticism may stem from selective outrage rather than genuine concern.

Others chimed in to downplay the controversy, with one saying, "They don't seem to be grabbing anyone. In fact, she grabbed a person to dance with." Another user added, "If this is wrong, then dancing to DJ music during religious festivals and marriages is also wrong. Legally wrong? No. Morally wrong? Debatable."

Some users even questioned the motivations behind the outrage. "What's the issue here? Indecency? Isn't the girl consenting? Even I'm against this, but I want to know your argument," one commenter wrote, calling for a more nuanced discussion around the incident.

