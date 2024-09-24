Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Social media outrage after 'inappropriate' dance performance at Chennai doctor's event goes viral (WATCH)

    The post quickly ignited an online debate, with users divided over the appropriateness of such entertainment at a medical conference. Many criticised the event as distasteful, while others defended the dance performance, pointing out that similar displays are often seen in Bollywood and other public celebrations.

    Social media outrage after 'inappropriate' dance performance at Chennai doctor's event goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    A viral video from a doctor's annual conference in Tamil Nadu's Chennai has sparked controversy on social media, drawing sharp criticism and polarising opinions. The 58-second clip, which surfaced online, shows a female dancer entertaining a predominantly male audience at the annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India (ACRSI). The event, held from September 19 to 21, has faced backlash for what some viewers describe as inappropriate conduct in a professional setting.

    The video shows several male attendees, some with drinks in hand, joining the dancer on stage, which led to widespread criticism on X (formerly Twitter). One user, who shared the footage, condemned the event, questioning its relevance to a professional medical gathering. The post read, "What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a woman in public is what part of medicine practice?"

    Diwali bonus for Tamil Nadu govt employees: Double bonus for state govt employees

    The post quickly ignited an online debate, with users divided over the appropriateness of such entertainment at a medical conference. Many criticised the event as distasteful, while others defended the dance performance, pointing out that similar displays are often seen in Bollywood and other public celebrations.

    "How can one have a problem with this, but it's totally okay when Bollywood does it for millions to watch?" asked one user, suggesting that the criticism may stem from selective outrage rather than genuine concern.

    Others chimed in to downplay the controversy, with one saying, "They don't seem to be grabbing anyone. In fact, she grabbed a person to dance with." Another user added, "If this is wrong, then dancing to DJ music during religious festivals and marriages is also wrong. Legally wrong? No. Morally wrong? Debatable."

    Caught on camera: Thane vendor urinates in fruit bag, arrested amid public outrage (WATCH)

    Some users even questioned the motivations behind the outrage. "What's the issue here? Indecency? Isn't the girl consenting? Even I'm against this, but I want to know your argument," one commenter wrote, calling for a more nuanced discussion around the incident.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tirupati laddoo row: 14 lakh laddoos sold in 4 days despite animal fat allegations dmn

    Tirupati laddoo row: 14 lakh laddoos sold in 4 days despite animal fat allegations

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Women Commission plays key role in developing leadership skills among women: CM Yogi Adityanath anr

    Women Commission plays key role in developing leadership skills among women: CM Yogi Adityanath

    Ensure pot-hole free roads by October 10 UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

    'Ensure pothole free roads by October 10': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka anr

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Tirupati laddoo row: 14 lakh laddoos sold in 4 days despite animal fat allegations dmn

    Tirupati laddoo row: 14 lakh laddoos sold in 4 days despite animal fat allegations

    football Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Marc-AndreTer Stegen's injury scr

    Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen's injury

    Capsule Hotel in Noida: Experience Japan-Style Pods at Affordable Prices anr

    Japanese style pod hotel now in India! Check details

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    50 children among 558 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; IDF vows to intensify operations against Hezbollah snt

    50 children among 558 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; IDF begins new wave of attacks on Hezbollah sites

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon