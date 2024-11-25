Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again like her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya? Know her astro predictions

Astrologer Kalpesh Shah predicts continued growth for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film industry, with her stature as an actor only expected to rise.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently appeared in Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor sat down with co-star Varun Dhawan for a fun rapid-fire round on Prime Video's YouTube channel, where she admitted that she spent a 'ridiculous amount' of money on her ex's extravagant presents.

Born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's astrological predictions suggest a bright future in film.

Samantha's dedication to her craft is evident, even after her split with Naga Chaitanya, as seen in her acclaimed item song Oo Antava.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's sudden split in 2021, just before their 4th anniversary, shocked fans. Samantha and Naga seem to have moved on since their separation.

Chaitanya has moved on to find love with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Fans frequently saw the pair on vacation, but they only made it official after their engagement. Chaitanya is slated to marry Sobhita on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. They were engaged in August 2024.

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to focus on her career, including potential Bollywood ventures. Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK's spy action thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha plays the spies Bunny and Honey in the online series, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The action series debuted on November 7 and is part of the Russo Brothers' worldwide series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.



Astrologer Kalpesh Shah predicts continued growth and success for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film industry. Kalpesh Shah predicts a potential second marriage for Samantha, possibly with someone from the entertainment industry or a distant location. While some find love easily, others may take a second attempt to find happiness, suggests Kalpesh Shah.

