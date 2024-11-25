Winter bliss! Visit THESE magical destinations in Sikkim in December

Sikkim, nestled in the Himalayas, offers breathtaking destinations like Gangtok, Nathula Pass, and Gurudongmar Lake. Discover why there are no railway stations and how to reach this paradise

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

Tourists flock to snowy destinations in November and December. Besides Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, many are exploring Northeast India, including Sikkim. This region is a nature lover's paradise, but Sikkim has no railway stations, requiring travel by air or bus

article_image2

Why are there no railway stations in Sikkim?

Sikkim's challenging Himalayan terrain, with high valleys and narrow hills, makes railway construction difficult. Earthquakes and landslides further complicate matters. However, progress is being made. On February 26, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Sikkim's first railway station

article_image3

Gangtok, Sikkim's capital, offers attractions like MG Road, Tsomgo Lake, and Rumtek Monastery. Enjoy Kanchenjunga views. Reach Gangtok via Bagdogra Airport, then bus or taxi. Nathula Pass, on the Indo-China border, is known for its cold weather. It's 40 km from Gangtok and offers stunning views. Explore nearby Lachen village and Gurudongmar Lake, one of the world's highest lakes

article_image4

Pelling is a tranquil hill station known for Sanga Choling Monastery, Khecheopalri Lake, and Rimbi Waterfall. Yuksom, a historic village, is ideal for trekking and adventure activities

