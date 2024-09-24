Caught on camera: Thane vendor urinates in fruit bag, arrested amid public outrage (WATCH)

Khan has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 271, which addresses negligent acts likely to spread infectious diseases, Section 272 for malignant acts likely to spread disease, and Section 296 pertaining to obscenity.

A 20-year-old fruit seller, identified as Ali Khan, was on Sunday (September 22) arrested by Thane Police in Dombivli district after a video surfaced showing him urinating in a plastic bag used for selling fruits. The footage quickly went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over health and hygiene standards. The incident took place in the Nilje area of Dombivli. Local residents, angered by the incident, vandalised the market where the seller operated before police arrived to restore order.

Khan has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 271, which addresses negligent acts likely to spread infectious diseases, Section 272 for malignant acts likely to spread disease, and Section 296 pertaining to obscenity.

This incident echoes a previous case from September 15, where two workers at a juice shop in Ghaziabad were beaten by locals after accusations emerged that they had mixed urine with juices. Videos showing the assault went viral, with claims that around one liter of urine was found on the premises. Following the incident, the police arrested the two workers, and investigations are ongoing to assess the health risks posed to customers.

Public health experts have warned that consuming contaminated food or beverages can lead to serious bacterial infections and other health complications. The recent events have ignited discussions on the need for stricter food safety regulations, particularly for roadside vendors.

