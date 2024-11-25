Mahakumbh 2025: Three-tier security ensures pilgrim safety at Sangam

A robust three-tier security system has been implemented, prioritizing the safety of every pilgrim with dedicated Water Police deployment. At Kila Ghat, designated for VIP movement, special forces have been stationed to ensure seamless arrangements, guaranteeing a hassle-free experience for both domestic and international devotees.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

The Yogi government is leaving no stone unturned to make Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma. With an anticipated turnout of 45 crore devotees, touted as the world’s largest cultural gathering, the government has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth facilitation for pilgrims taking the holy dip at the Sangam, while also preparing to handle emergencies effectively.

Additionally, advance security measures are being implemented from Saraswati Ghat to Sangam Ghat, including deep barricading and extensive safety nets around the ghats, which are nearing completion.

Janardan Prasad Sahni, in-harge of the Kila Police Water Unit, stated that ahead of the Mahakumbh, each boat is being thoroughly inspected. A tester boat has been arranged for this purpose, and it will be the first to check any boat. Only after complete satisfaction will a boat be allowed into the water. 

Extensive security arrangements are being made from Sangam Noz to Qila Ghat. PAC, SDRF, and NDRF personnel will work together to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Sahni mentioned that special arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees face no difficulties while exiting after taking a dip during the Mahakumbh. A special red strip will be placed on the boats, which will alert the pilgrims.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions to officials that no devotee attending the Mahakumbh should face any inconvenience. In this regard, each ghat will be thoroughly inspected before being opened for pilgrims. 

Extensive security arrangements are being made at the Arail, Jhusi, Phaphamau, and Someshwar ghats. Adequate facilities are also being arranged for bathers from Rasulabad to Kila Ghat and Kakhera Ghat.

The Water Police have made special arrangements for the safety of the pilgrims, implementing a three-tier security system. The first team will be deployed outside the ghats for crowd management. In case of excessive crowds, pilgrims will be diverted to different routes. 

The second security tier will be stationed on boats during the bathing process to ensure pilgrims' convenience. In case of any emergency, forces will be easily accessible to assist those in need. The third tier will assist pilgrims in safely exiting after their bath.

