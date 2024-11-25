Lose 10kg in 1 month: Simple walking plan for weight loss



Lose up to 10 kg in just one month without hitting the gym. Learn how to achieve this remarkable weight loss through simple steps.



Many people struggle to lose weight, resorting to unhealthy practices. Some exhaust themselves at the gym without consistent results. If this sounds familiar, you can lose nearly 10 kg in a month without strenuous gym workouts.

Weight loss through walking



For healthy weight loss, walking is key. Instead of intense gym exercises, regular walks near your home can be effective. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results in four days. Consistent walking for a month is crucial. The more you walk, the more calories you burn.

Benefits of walking



According to the American Heart Association, walking 1 mile (1.6 km) daily can burn 55 to 140 calories, depending on your pace. The British National Health Service recommends at least 150 minutes of daily walking.

Effective walking techniques

Walking 10,000 steps daily offers numerous benefits. The time it takes to lose weight through walking varies. Some lose 10 kg in a month by walking 10,000 steps daily, while others may take two months due to several factors.



For weight loss, combine regular brisk walking with other factors like intense exercise, a healthy diet, avoiding junk food, drinking enough water, reducing sugar intake, and getting good sleep.

Latest Videos