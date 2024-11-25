Yogi govt orders district-wise CD ratio tracking to boost economic growth in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduces a pioneering reform, integrating investment attraction and credit-deposit ratio growth into the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners.

Yogi govt orders district-wise CD ratio tracking to boost economic growth in Uttar Pradesh anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a groundbreaking step to boost investment and strengthen economic activities in Uttar Pradesh. For the first time in the country, the Annual Confidential Report (ACR), based on the performances of District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners, will now include metrics on investment attraction and credit-deposit (CD) ratio growth. This initiative marks a significant move toward driving economic growth while ensuring greater administrative accountability in the state. 

On Monday, the government released the district-wise Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio for the financial year 2024-2025, as of April 1, 2024, to the District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners of all 75 districts. These figures, provided by the State Level Bankers Committee, will serve as a basis for assessing the performance of the District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners. Their evaluation will focus on the progress made in improving the CD ratio in their respective districts. The aim is to stimulate economic activities, attract investment, and enhance financial inclusion through expanded banking services.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the Annual Performance Evaluation Report of District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners will now include assessments of efforts to attract investment and improve the CD ratio. Additionally, the report will consider the security, facilities, and conveniences provided to investors, fostering a better business environment. 

The evaluation will also cover the timely preparation and management of land banks, including land allotment, subsidies, land use changes, and clearances for entrepreneurs, along with their monitoring and regular updates. This system aims to ensure that officers take a proactive and responsible role in driving investment and economic growth within their districts.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said that the ACR, from now onwards, will also evaluate efforts made by the District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners in attracting investment and improving the CD ratio. This will include evaluating the security, facilities, and conveniences provided to investors, all aimed at promoting ease of doing business. 

Additionally, the timely preparation and management of land banks—covering land allotment, subsidies, land use changes, land clearances for entrepreneurs, and their ongoing monitoring and updates—will also be part of the evaluation. This system ensures that officers fulfill their responsibilities in driving investment and fostering economic growth in their districts.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to prioritize the credit-deposit ratio as a key metric for measuring and promoting investment across its districts. This policy will not only accelerate economic development but also enhance accountability and transparency in the functioning of government officials. The government's initiative is set to become a significant milestone in the state's overall development and the promotion of financial inclusion.

The credit-deposit ratio, which reflects the proportion of loans disbursed by banks relative to deposits in the districts, serves as a crucial indicator of economic activity and the effective utilization of financial resources.
 
According to the Chief Secretary, the state government is aiming for a credit-deposit (CD) ratio of 65 percent by the end of the current financial year. An increase in this ratio reflects economic stability and signals a favorable environment for investment in Uttar Pradesh. 

It is worth mentioning here that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken several steps to attract investment to the state. With immense potential and a secure, investment-friendly climate, the state is becoming a preferred destination for global companies seeking opportunities across multiple sectors. These global investments, along with strategic efforts, will play a key role in achieving the ambitious goal of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

Lakhimpur Mahotsav 2024: First-ever celebration under DM Durgashakti Nagpal's initiative AJR

Lakhimpur Mahotsav 2024: First-ever celebration under DM Durgashakti Nagpal's initiative

Mahakumbh 2025: Three-tier security ensures pilgrim safety at Sangam AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Three-tier security ensures pilgrim safety at Sangam

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe dmn

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe

Restart physical classes in Delhi NCR? Supreme Court asks air quality body to evaluate AJR

Restart physical classes in Delhi NCR? Supreme Court asks air quality body to evaluate

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon