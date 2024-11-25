IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Anshul Kamboj, Haryana all-rounder bought by MI for Rs 3.4 crore?

Anshul Kamboj, a 23-year-old Haryana all-rounder, grabbed headlines in the IPL 2025 auction as Mumbai Indians signed him for Rs 3.4 crore. Known for his 10-wicket Ranji feat, the right-arm pacer has impressed in domestic cricket, IPL 2024, and international youth formats.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 6:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

Anshul Kamboj, a 23-year-old all-rounder from Karnal, Haryana, has made headlines in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured his services for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore, a significant jump from his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Known for his right-arm medium pace and solid batting skills, Kamboj has become a name to watch out for in Indian cricket.

Anshul Kamboj has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, representing Haryana in various formats. He gained prominence with India A and India Under-19 teams, showcasing his potential at a young age.

Earlier this year, Kamboj etched his name in the record books by taking all 10 wickets in a single innings during a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. He dismantled the opposition with figures of 10/49, becoming only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to achieve this remarkable feat. The last time a player achieved this in the Ranji Trophy was during the 1985-86 season.  

Internationally, only a handful of bowlers, including legends like Anil Kumble, Jim Laker, and Ajaz Patel, have accomplished a similar feat. Kamboj’s incredible performance has placed him among this elite group.

Journey to IPL stardom

Kamboj first caught the cricketing world’s attention during the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 10 matches, he claimed 17 wickets, proving his mettle as a dependable bowler. His performances earned him a spot in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp during the IPL 2023 season.

In the 2024 IPL auction, Kamboj was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. He made his IPL debut on May 6, 2024, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although he played only three matches that season, he managed to take two wickets, gaining valuable experience in the process.  

In his first-class cricket career so far, Kamboj has played 19 matches, scoring 368 runs and taking 57 wickets. His T20 stats are equally impressive, with 18 wickets in 16 games.  

