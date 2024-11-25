Kerala Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the intensification of a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal into a deep depression. Expected to strengthen further within 24 hours, the system is anticipated to progress toward the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the next two days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. This system, now located over the southern Bay of Bengal, is expected to strengthen further into a very severe depression within the next 24 hours. The IMD predicts that it may move towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the following two days.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kerala on November 26, 27, and 28.

November 26: Heavy rains are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts.

November 27: The districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

November 28: Heavy rain is forecast for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts.

The weather department has advised against fishing along the southern Kerala coast from November 25 to 29 due to adverse weather conditions.

Strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h, are expected along the southern Kerala coast. These conditions are attributed to the depression over the southern Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have also been warned to avoid venturing into the affected areas of the Bay of Bengal during this period.

