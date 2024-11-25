52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show

52nd International Emmys: The International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25, 2024, in New York. Indian actor-comedian Vir Das will host the presentation, which will feature 56 nominees from 21 nations. 
 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

The 52nd International Emmys will take place on November 25 in New York City. Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who received his first International Emmy Award last year, will return to the Emmy stage to emcee the event.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) will present the 2024 International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. The event airs live in the United States from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 26. Viewers in India may watch it on iemmys.tv from 3:30 a.m. to 9:30 a. With 56 candidates from 21 countries, the event promises to be a celebration of worldwide television brilliance.

There are 14 categories of nominations, including Arts Programming, Best Actor, Best Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids' Animation, Kids' Factual & Entertainment, Kids' Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Actor and comedian Vir Das is the first Indian to emcee the famous occasion. Vir thanked the International Emmys on Instagram, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host, I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited! (sic)"

The Night Manager, which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. 

