Restart physical classes in Delhi NCR? Supreme Court asks air quality body to evaluate

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 25) directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to evaluate whether physical classes for schools and educational institutions in Delhi can resume amid ongoing restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4). The directive was issued considering the impact of school closures on students, particularly those reliant on mid-day meal schemes or lacking access to online education or air purifiers at home.

The court said that GRAP-4 measures would remain in place until a consistent downward trend in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is observed. Updated AQI figures are expected to be reviewed on Wednesday when the matter will be heard again.

The Supreme Court also instructed the CAQM to explore relief measures for laborers and daily wagers affected by the construction ban, urging states to provide subsistence allowances during this period.

On Monday, Delhi's air quality showed slight improvement, shifting to the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 281 at 9 am, a reduction from 318 on Sunday evening. However, 15 of the 39 monitoring stations still reported 'very poor' AQI levels, with Shadipur registering the worst reading of 353.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 14°C, 2.7 degrees above normal, and forecast moderate fog during the morning and night hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28°C.

Last week, the Supreme Court criticized the Delhi government for failing to implement GRAP-4 restrictions effectively, particularly concerning the entry of trucks into the capital. The court had ordered the immediate establishment of checkpoints at 113 entry points to enforce these measures.

