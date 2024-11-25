Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe

Malayalam actor Baburaj has been granted anticipatory bail in a rape case, with the court directing him to cooperate with the investigation and surrender within 10 days.

Kochi: Actor Baburaj has been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court in connection with a rape case filed against him. The court directed Baburaj to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and to surrender before the investigating officer within 10 days.

The case was filed by a junior artist, who accused Baburaj of luring her with promises of film opportunities and then raping her. According to the woman's complaint, the assaults took place at Baburaj's house in Aluva and at his resort in Iruttukanam.

The woman, a former employee of Baburaj's resort, initially sent her complaint via email to the Kerala Police Chief, which was subsequently forwarded to the Adimali police. After conducting a preliminary inquiry over the phone, the Adimali police registered the case.

