Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe

Malayalam actor Baburaj has been granted anticipatory bail in a rape case, with the court directing him to cooperate with the investigation and surrender within 10 days.

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Kochi: Actor Baburaj has been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court in connection with a rape case filed against him. The court directed Baburaj to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and to surrender before the investigating officer within 10 days.

Also Read: Kerala Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts

The case was filed by a junior artist, who accused Baburaj of luring her with promises of film opportunities and then raping her. According to the woman's complaint, the assaults took place at Baburaj's house in Aluva and at his resort in Iruttukanam.

The woman, a former employee of Baburaj's resort, initially sent her complaint via email to the Kerala Police Chief, which was subsequently forwarded to the Adimali police. After conducting a preliminary inquiry over the phone, the Adimali police registered the case.

Also Read: AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Weather Update 25 november 2024: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts anr

Kerala Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Kerala Gold Rate November 25 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 25 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details

'nobody is resigning prakash javadekar denies reports of K surendrans resignation as Kerala BJP chief anr

'Nobody is resigning...' Prakash Javadekar denies reports of K Surendran’s resignation as Kerala BJP chief

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president anr

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon