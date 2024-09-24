Diwali bonus for Tamil Nadu govt employees: Double bonus for state govt employees

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu government employees are likely to receive a bonus along with a dearness allowance hike before Diwali, according to sources. An official announcement regarding the DA hike and bonus amount is expected soon.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Diwali bonus for Tamil Nadu government employees:

    As central government employees await the announcement of the second dearness allowance (DA) hike this year, exciting news is expected for Tamil Nadu government workers. Reports indicate that the state government may unveil a special Diwali bonus for its employees soon.

    article_image2

    7th Pay Commission updates:

    Sources within the government suggest that preparations are already underway. Central government employees are expecting a 3% increase in their second DA, raising the total to 53%. This increase is set to take effect from July 1. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu's government may be poised to offer a double bonus to employees around the same time.

    article_image3

    Diwali bonus announcement:

    Earlier this year, in March, Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration raised the dearness allowance by 4%. This adjustment will take effect on January 1, 2024. Government insiders hint that another DA increase for state employees will be announced ahead of Diwali, coinciding with a potential bonus.

    article_image4

    Preparations underway:

    Officials are reportedly finalizing the necessary documentation for this announcement, awaiting Chief Minister MK Stalin's approval. It is anticipated that the DA will be increased by 4% as a Diwali gift, with a bonus also likely for non-gazetted employees. An official announcement is expected by the end of September or early October.

    article_image5

    Financial implications:

    The proposed dearness allowance hike is estimated to impose an additional burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the state's finances. In previous years, non-gazetted employees received a bonus of Rs 7,000, and this year, an increase in that amount is expected. Further details regarding these announcements will be made available shortly.

