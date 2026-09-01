Social activist Anna Hazare is still in the ICU at a Mumbai hospital. He was admitted after a severe viral infection and dehydration. He was first taken to a hospital in Ralegan Siddhi, but had to be moved to Mumbai when his condition worsened. A team of expert doctors is now monitoring him.

Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare is still undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital. He was admitted yesterday after suffering from a severe viral infection and dehydration.

Initially, he was taken to a hospital in his hometown, Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra. However, his health condition deteriorated, which is why he was shifted to Mumbai for better care. A team of expert doctors, led by Dr. Gautam Bhansali, is currently looking after him. Hospital authorities have said that they will decide on the next course of treatment after a detailed assessment of his health.