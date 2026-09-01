A video showing a little girl spontaneously saluting a CISF jawan inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral. The heartwarming moment, shared by the CISF on social media, captured the girl's sincere gesture of respect, which the personnel acknowledged.

A little girl’s spontaneous gesture of respect towards a CISF jawan inside a Delhi Metro coach has won hearts on social media. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared by the official Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) account on X, where it quickly attracted attention.

The video shows the young girl standing to attention after noticing a CISF personnel inside the metro. She then raises her hand and gives the jawan a firm, heartfelt salute. The CISF personnel acknowledges her gesture, turning the brief interaction into an adorable moment that resonated with viewers.

Watch the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

There was no elaborate setting or special occasion behind the exchange. It was simply a child showing admiration for someone in uniform. Yet, the sincerity of the gesture made the short clip stand out online.

Sharing the video, CISF wrote: “A heartfelt salute from a little girl to a CISF personnel, a moment that beautifully reflects the trust and respect our uniform inspires.”

The force further highlighted that the gesture was “not just a salute to the uniform”, but also a heartfelt tribute to the “dedication, courage and service” associated with those who serve.

The video prompted warm reactions from social media users, with many praising the child's innocence and the respect she showed towards the security personnel. One user wrote: “She may be little, but her pride in the nation is truly immense. This innocent salute reflects the respect and gratitude she already has for those who serve and protect our country.”

The adorable exchange has also struck a chord because of its simplicity. In an everyday Delhi Metro journey, a small gesture from a child became a reminder of the admiration and trust people can have for those serving in uniform.

The viral clip has since become a feel-good moment on social media, with viewers celebrating the girl's confidence, innocence and heartfelt show of respect towards the CISF jawan.

The video also comes amid several instances of children showing affection and admiration towards CISF personnel, with similar clips previously receiving widespread attention online.