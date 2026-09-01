Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said 13 service-oriented programmes will be organised from September 17 to October to commemorate PM Modi's 25 years of public service, expanding on the previous 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said 13 service-oriented programmes will be organised to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service, with activities scheduled from September 17 through October.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said the programmes would focus on taking the spirit of service to the people and furthering the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

13 Service-Oriented Programmes

"17 September marks the Prime Minister's birthday, and 7 October will mark the completion of 25 years since he first became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. To commemorate this 25-year journey of service by PM Modi, a wide range of service-oriented programs have been planned and organised," Yadav said.

He said the BJP had previously organised a 15-day programme under the banner of 'Seva Pakhwada' (Fortnight of Service), but this year the campaign would comprise 13 distinct programmes.

"Previously, we used to conduct a 15-day program known as 'Seva Pakhwada' (Fortnight of Service). However, this year, we are taking the spirit of service to the public through 13 distinct programs, all driven by the resolve to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

Yadav highlighted the proposed 'Aashirwad Deep' programme, under which party workers would meet beneficiaries of various Central and State government schemes.

"One such initiative is the 'Aashirwad Deep' program, where we will meet beneficiaries of various Central and State government schemes, light a lamp with them, and take a pledge to realise the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat," he said.

The programmes are expected to begin on September 17, which marks PM Modi's birthday, and continue through October.

"These events will span from September 17th through October. One such initiative is the 'Aashirwad Deep' program, where we will meet beneficiaries of various Central and State government schemes, light a lamp with them, and take a pledge to realise the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat," Yadav said.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on August 29, BJP National Secretary and MP Kavita Patidar said the party would organise a 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark 25 years of Modi's service.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Patidar said a state-level workshop would be held as part of the campaign, with BJP workers from across Chhattisgarh participating.

She said the campaign would focus on working at the grassroots level to advance the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)