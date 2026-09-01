Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered a Jafrabad playschool sealed after a 3-year-old was abused, leading to an arrest. She also addressed other abuse cases, directing schools to verify staff and vowing to improve bus safety in Delhi-NCR.

Action Ordered in Jafrabad Child Abuse Case

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered strict action over a recent case of alleged abuse of a three-year-old child at a private daycare and playschool in Jafrabad, making it clear that their safety cannot be compromised. She said school management and other officials found negligent will also be held accountable. CM Gupta directed officials to seal the school. She also assured the child's family of legal support from the Delhi government, if needed.

Delhi Police said on Sunday that have arrested an attendant in connection with the alleged assault of a child at a play school in Delhi's Jafrabad area. The woman arrested was working at the play school. Another woman has been served a notice to join the investigation, Delhi police said. Police said CCTV footage purportedly shows a woman assaulting the child inside the play school.

CM Addresses Other Crimes Against Women and Children

The Chief Minister has also expressed concern over the alleged sexual abuse of a three-year-old nursery student in Bawana involving a school bus driver. She directed schools to strictly verify and monitor bus staff and warned that management would be held responsible for lapses. Gupta also raised concerns over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in a moving bus in Delhi-NCR. She said Delhi and neighbouring states would work together to improve safety on buses, including exploring GPS-based monitoring of buses entering the capital.

Teen Raped in Moving Bus

According to Delhi Police, the conductor made obscene advances before both the driver and conductor allegedly gang-raped the minor and threatened her life. The vehicle travelled approximately 47 kilometres across the National Capital Region.

The accused dropped the victim off near the Ring Road adjacent to the Kashmere Gate terminal late at night and fled. After the victim reported the assault to the police, authorities traced and seized the sleeper bus for forensic analysis and arrested both suspects. (ANI)