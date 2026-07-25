Activist Anna Hazare stressed that peaceful dialogue is the only way to resolve grievances, citing his 22 hunger strikes. His comments came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its 37-day agitation in Delhi.

Anna Hazare on CJP Agitation: Peaceful dialogue is the only way

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday highlighted that peaceful agitation and democratic dialogue are the only ways to address public grievances after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off the agitation in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Speaking to reporters in Ahilyanagar, the 89-year-old activist recalled his own history of civil agitation to emphasise that lasting systemic change comes through conversation rather than confrontation.

'Dialogue Leads to Solutions'

Underlining that public interest must always take precedence, Hazare highlighted his lifelong commitment to satyagraha: "Any issue gets resolved through dialogue. Dialogue leads to solutions. Creating tension and going down the wrong path will not solve anything. Dialogue is the most crucial thing. I have conducted 22 hunger strikes, but I never resorted to violence. Things should be resolved through the medium of dialogue. The welfare of society, whatever is right should be done."

"I did 22 fasts, never used violence, and because of that, 10 laws were enacted. This is essential; creating violence is not right. Whoever the person may be, one should never indulge in violence," he added.

Emphasising that governments must listen to the voice of the citizens, Hazare noted that democratic avenues are designed to ensure public welfare: "One has to see what the public is saying. For the public's welfare, even if we have to step forward, there's no harm in it. But public interest must happen. Issues are never resolved by violence but by dialogue among people."

"Whatever happens through democracy happens. One should always follow the path of democracy," he added.

CJP Calls Off Agitation After Talks

Hazare's remarks coincided with significant political developments in the National Capital. Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a delegation from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a third round of negotiations with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India.

Shortly after the talks, the CJP formally announced the withdrawal of its 37-day demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

"Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines," said CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das.

With the agitation called off and assurances provided by the Centre, public movement and central transit services across Delhi have returned to normal operation. (ANI)