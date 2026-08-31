Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Mumbai's Bombay Hospital after his health deteriorated. He is reportedly suffering from a kidney infection and was shifted from a hospital in Shirur after his creatinine levels increased.

Social activist Anna Hazare has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Bombay Hospital after his health deteriorated. He is reportedly suffering from a kidney infection.

Last week, Hazare was admitted to Vedant Hospital in Shirur after experiencing urinary problems. His condition improved after around three days of treatment. However, his creatinine levels increased during the treatment, following which doctors decided to shift him to Mumbai for further treatment.

Prominent Anti-Corruption Activist

Known for his involvement in anti-corruption and social reform campaigns, he gained nationwide prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, when he went on a hunger strike demanding a strong Lokpal law. Further details about his health are awaited. (ANI)