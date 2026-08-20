Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma over recent violence in Shillong targeting Assam-registered vehicles during a KSU rally. He urged for mutual respect and restraint to maintain peace between the two states.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conveyed Assam's concern over recent incidents in Shillong, particularly those involving Assam-registered vehicles, to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. In a post on X, CM Sarma said Assam's Border Protection Minister Atul Bora has been asked to coordinate closely with Meghalaya authorities to help restore peace and normalcy. "I also conveyed to Shri @SangmaConrad Assam's concern over the recent incidents in Shillong, particularly those involving Assam-registered vehicles. Hon'ble Minister for Border Protection Shri @ATULBORA2 has been asked to coordinate closely with the authorities in Meghalaya and work towards ensuring that peace and normalcy prevail between our two States," he said.

Stressing the longstanding ties between the two northeastern states, the Assam CM called for mutual respect, restraint and sensitivity to preserve harmony and goodwill between Assam and Meghalaya. "Assam and Meghalaya are sister States, bound by deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. Mutual respect, restraint and sensitivity must guide us at all times. We must do everything within our power to preserve the harmony, friendship and goodwill that have long defined the relationship between our people," CM Sarma said.

Tensions Rise After Shillong Violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed concern over the recent Earlier today, a heated situation erupted in the Khanapara area along the Assam-Meghalaya border following a violent incident that took place in Meghalaya's capital city, Shillong, during a student organisation's protest rally on August 19.

Several vehicles, including a few Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged by some protesters in Shillong on Wednesday during a black flag bike rally organised by Khasi Students' Union, which turned violent with reports of stone pelting. Attacks on vehicles and arson at different parts of Shillong. According to the reports, several vehicles were damaged by some protesters, and statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were also allegedly vandalised.

Meghalaya police on Wednesday night arrested three top leaders of the student organisation in connection with the violent incidents. The KSU leaders had earlier claimed that negative elements had entered the rally with the intention of diverting the agitation.

The Black Flag Bike Rally was part of the Khasi Students' Union's ongoing agitation over a 5-point charter of demands, including the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission.

Following August 19 violent incidents, the drivers of Assam-registered vehicles of Guwahati on Thursday staged protests at the Khanapara area and demanded that the Meghalaya government initiate a probe into the incidents. (ANI)