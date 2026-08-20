At the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, southern states urged the Centre to use the 1971 census for Parliamentary seat allocation. Chaired by Amit Shah, the meeting also addressed water disputes like Mekedatu and NEET.

In a significant display of regional consensus, Southern states on Thursday collectively urged the Centre to retain the 1971 census for Parliamentary seat allocation to protect their representation during the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting. Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the high-level meeting focused on critical issues including the Delimitation Bill 2026, inter-state water sharing disputes including the Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar dams, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Highlighting the region's role as a powerhouse of innovation and revenue, the Home Minister lauded the "three pillars" of South India's development journey while CM Vijay voiced concerns over being penalised for successful population control. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam in Chengalpattu District.

Shah Lauds South India's Contribution

Chairing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu, Shah said, "The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation." He also noted how the entire development journey of South India has been based on three pillars: high literacy rate, trained manpower and technical expertise in the utilisation of deep seas.

"These three pillars have made South India the biggest contributor to the country's development. The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation. The whole of India should learn from South India in these two areas," said the Home Minister while addressing the participants in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting. Shah further said this region of South India is very important for the development of the country. He said that whether it is literature, Research and Development (R&D), space, IT, AI, industrial development or agriculture, South India has always contributed in every sector.

Southern States Demand Use of 1971 Census

Following the conclusion of the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Kovalam, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that southern states have reached a consensus to appeal to the Centre to retain the 1971 census for Parliamentary seat allocation to prevent any increase in seats. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "The meeting has gone well. We have raised various issues in the interest of all southern states. We have appealed to the Union Home Minister that the 1971 census should be used and there should be no increase of seats in the Parliament. That is the main agenda. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka have all come to the same agreement."

Water Disputes Take Centre Stage

Addressing the Mekedatu dam row, the CM assured neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that their water share remains secure. "I have made a commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu before the Home Minister that whatever Mekedatu Dam water is there, even a single drop of water, except for drinking water of 5 TMC, the rest of the water will be left to Tamil Nadu itself. So Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall rest assured. The dam will be built only for you, not for us," he added.

Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar Dams

Meanwhile, on the friction regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam, the Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar countered the claims made by the Keralam government. He insisted that Tamil Nadu remains committed to the apex court's directives. "What Keralam is saying is not correct on Mullaperiyar Dam, and we need to obey what the Supreme Court is saying. The dam has full stability," the Law Minister stated.

Expressing satisfaction over the dialogue with the Centre, the Minister noted that the state government successfully presented its requirements to the Union Home Minister. "The meeting went very well. We were able to push all our needs across to the Union government. It was a very useful meeting," CTR Nirmal Kumar added. Addressing the Cauvery issue, CTR Nirmal Kumar emphasised that the legal process must be respected. "We can't discuss the Cauvery issue in any other meeting because the issue is pending in the Supreme Court," he said.

Tamil Nadu's Stand on Delimitation and NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay urged the Union Government to provide a clear assurance that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a consequence of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, warning that population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect the Southern states. Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, which was chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vijay also pressed the Centre on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), seeking permission for Tamil Nadu to fill state quota medical seats based on Class XII marks.

Vijay, who was also the vice-chairman of the meeting, said that there is concern that the Delimitation Bill, 2026, would lead to decreased representation for less-populated Southern states. "As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament," he said.

He argued that the Southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in stabilising their population. "The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth. These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he said.

"I therefore urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation. Such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by our Constitution, and reinforce the confidence of all States in our democratic institutions," he added.

About the Southern Zonal Council

The meeting was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Chief secretaries, advisors and other senior officers of the state governments, as well as senior officers of the Central government, also attended the meeting.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, five Zonal Councils, including the Southern Zonal Council, have been established. Amit Shah is the Chairperson of the Southern Zonal Council, and C Joseph Vijay is Vice-Chairperson. The Chief Ministers of the member states serve as the Vice-Chairperson of the Council by rotation, according to a release from the Home Ministry. (ANI)