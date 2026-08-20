In a major milestone, a government surgeon in India, Prof. (Dr.) Anup Kumar, has successfully performed a robotic telesurgery from 1,600 km away. The complex urological procedure was performed remotely with imperceptible latency on a 32-year-old.

A significant milestone has been achieved in India's journey towards accessible, technology-enabled surgical care, with Prof (Dr) Anup Kumar, Professor and Head, Unit Department of Urology, Robotics and Renal Transplant, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, successfully performing a complex case of robotic Modified Leich Gregoir ureteric reimplantation in a 32-year-old female patient through telesurgery using an advanced Surgical Robotic System. The procedure was performed remotely from Gurugram to Preeti Kidney & Urology Hospital, Hyderabad, from distance of more than 1,600 kilometres, with imperceptible latency. The surgery was completed smoothly and successfully.

This is a landmark achievement as Prof (Dr) Anup Kumar becomes the first surgeon from a Government institution in India to perform a urological telesurgery, demonstrating how advanced robotic and communication technologies can help bring specialised surgical expertise beyond geographical boundaries. This is another step towards decentralising excellence in surgical care. This is the future of surgery, and the future is already here.

Delhi Doctors Report Possible World-First Surgery

Earlier, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi reported a rare medical achievement after successfully treating three potentially life-threatening conditions in a 64-year-old man during a single operation. The multidisciplinary team at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, repaired a dangerous tear in the patient's aorta, treated a severely leaking aortic valve and removed a cancerous tumour from his left kidney during the same hospital stay.

According to the doctors, performing complex open-heart and aortic surgery together with robot-assisted kidney cancer surgery in a single operation has not previously been reported in the available medical literature, making the case a potentially world-first surgical combination.

The patient had initially approached the hospital with severe breathlessness and extreme fatigue, even while performing routine daily activities. Detailed investigations and medical scans revealed three serious conditions that required urgent attention. Doctors found a dangerous tear and swelling in the patient's aorta, the body's main artery, along with a severely leaking aortic valve. During the evaluation, doctors also detected a cancerous tumour in his left kidney. (ANI)