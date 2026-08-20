A UKG student in Visakhapatnam has died after allegedly collapsing at his school. An RDO confirmed the boy was brought dead to a hospital. A District Education Officer alleged the death was due to physical assault by a teacher.

A minor boy studying in UKG at a school in Visakhapatnam died after he allegedly collapsed at the school on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Official Confirms Death

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Visakhapatnam, Dileep Chakravarthy, said the boy became unconscious at the school and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"It has been brought to my notice that a 6-year-old boy has fallen... has become unconscious in the school. And when brought to the hospital, it was noted... it was declared that he had been brought dead. So, only this information is known to me till now. After getting into the details of this issue, I will brief the media, definitely," the RDO said.

Assault Alleged by Education Officer

District Education Officer Prem Kumar alleged that the student died following physical assault by a teacher. He said a detailed report would be submitted to the higher authorities and strict action would be taken against the teacher involved and the school management.

"Yesterday evening, a severe and tragic incident occurred at Little Garden School. A UKG student unexpectedly passed away, allegedly due to physical assault by a teacher. Upon receiving information about the incident via a phone call from an individual, we immediately dispatched an ambulance to the scene. However, by the time further details were received, the student had unfortunately expired. We will be submitting a detailed report to our higher authorities. Strict action will be taken against the teacher involved as well as the school management," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)