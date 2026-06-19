Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Sandeep Dikshit, and Jebi Mather wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, praising his leadership and resolution. They expressed hope for future electoral wins and said his struggle will soon get him a place in government.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and wished him continued resolution and strength in leading a more inclusive democracy in the country.

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Speaking to reporters, Tharoor expressed hope to win the next assembly election in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of LoP Lok Sabha. "Have come to wish him continued resolution, resilience, determination and strength in leading a more inclusive democracy in our country. What we have to see is a strong opposition, and with Rahul Gandhi's leadership, that's exactly what we need to get. We have won the elections in Kerala after 10 years, next we have Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. We have a good possibility in all these places, and this is a good time to turn the tide. I think it is going to happen. For him, I think the journey is more important, and that he has to continue with great dedication," Tharoor added.

Other Congress Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes

Further, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that the Congress leader is setting new milestones and his struggle will soon get him a place in government. He added, "I think this is an even more special birthday. Two days ago, he had addressed the youth, especially students and aspirants. He has emerged as a unique leader once again. After Bharat Jodo Yatra, he had emerged as a different kind of leader. So, he is setting new milestones and this is a special birthday for him...I think his struggle will soon get him a place in government..."

Speaking to ANI, Jebi Mather saID, "I am here to wish Rahul ji a very happy birthday. He has been giving his life for the country, for protecting the Constitution. I want to tell on his birthday that we are with him, India is with him. Let him continue his struggle and we are there..."

Rahul Gandhi's Political Journey

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president.

He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in the Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024 and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019. (ANI)