Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy joined the BJP in Kolkata. WB BJP president Samik Bhattacharya welcomed them, saying they had reposed faith in PM Modi's leadership.

Weeks after resigning from the Rajya Sabha, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya at the party office in Salt Lake.

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'Joyous Occasion': BJP Welcomes MPs

Welcoming the three leaders into the party, Bhattacharya said they had reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "For 34 years, there was the rule of the Left Front, followed by that of the Trinamool Congress. The politics practised in West Bengal for so long defied and rejected our federal structure; instead of cooperating with the Centre, a path of confrontation was adopted, causing all development to stall. Against this backdrop, and placing their faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, three Members of Parliament resigned from the Trinamool Congress. Today, these three--Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy--have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. These three MPs are stalwarts whose performance in the Rajya Sabha is well-known to everyone," he said.

He also said, "This is a joyous occasion for us, and the entire BJP is delighted. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as its state President, I--along with our workers, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the entire cabinet, and our whole organisation--welcome these three individuals wholeheartedly and with great happiness."

Background of Resignations

The development comes weeks after the three leaders resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the Trinamool Congress. Prakash Chik Baraik, who resigned from the Upper House earlier, had said he took the decision after "accepting the opinion of the people" of West Bengal. Responding to questions about his political future before joining the BJP, he had said, "Time will tell," adding that he would reveal his future course at an appropriate time. "He further clarified that he holds no personal grievance against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and will wait for the right time regarding his future political activities."

Sushmita Dev had also resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the TMC last month, stating that she wanted to work in Assam. She had said her decision was based on political and personal reasons.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had alleged that the TMC government was marked by "widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, and employment."

This comes as another setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which is currently facing rebellion both in the Assembly and Parliament. (ANI)