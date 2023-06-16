Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery soon, tests underway: Kauvery Hospital

    During the proceedings, Balaji complained of chest pain, prompting the ED to transfer him to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination. The transfer took place in the early hours, with tight security measures in place.

    Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery soon, tests underway: Kauvery Hospital AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Doctors at Kauvery Hospital has advised Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested recently, to undergo early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG). It also said that state minister is undergoing further tests and based on assessment, bypass surgery will be planned.

    Recently, V Senthil Balaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case and is in judicial custody till June 28.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM takes stock of impact; NDRF personnel rescue people from low-lying areas | Watch

    On Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at Balaji's residence in Karur and his office at the state secretariat. Subsequently, they took the DMK leader into custody for questioning.

    However, during the proceedings, Balaji complained of chest pain, prompting the ED to transfer him to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination. The transfer took place in the early hours, with tight security measures in place.

    The following day, after extensive questioning by the ED in relation to a money laundering case, Balaji underwent a Coronary Angiogram. The Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai later informed that bypass surgery is recommended for Balaji and should be performed urgently.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Two dead, 22 injured in Gujarat as severe cyclonic storm causes flash flooding

    In response to these developments, several DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, criticised the ED, alleging torture and deeming the prolonged questioning unnecessary. In a statement, CM MK Stalin said, "They had pressured him to the point of him suffering a chest pain."

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give a grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US AJR

    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US

    Kerala to move SC over Centre's decision to slash borrowing limit anr

    Kerala to move SC over Centre's decision to slash borrowing limit

    PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer Falu for special song on benefits of millets - LISTEN snt

    PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer Falu for special song on benefits of millets - LISTEN

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM takes stock of impact; NDRF personnel rescue people from low-lying areas AJR 

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM takes stock of impact; NDRF personnel rescue people from low-lying areas | Watch

    Case against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar : Copy of SFI leader's complaint sought from Kerala police crime branch anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Copy of SFI leader's complaint sought from Kerala police

    Recent Stories

    Chole Bhature to Aloo Parantha 7 best North Indian breakfast gcw

    Chole Bhature to Aloo Parantha: 7 best North Indian breakfast

    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give a grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US AJR

    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US

    Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal to set screen on fire with simultaneous release of Telugu version of Drishyam 3: Reports ATG

    Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal to set screen on fire with simultaneous release of Telugu version of Drishyam 3: Reports

    Adipurush Fans and audience feel presence of Lord Hanuman in the theatre (WATCH) MSW

    Adipurush: Fans and audience feel presence of Lord Hanuman in the theatre (WATCH)

    football CONCACAF Nations League: USA's win over Mexico - WATCH Pulisic brace, red cards, homophobic chants & more osf

    CONCACAF Nations League: USA's win over Mexico - WATCH Pulisic brace, red cards, homophobic chants & more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon