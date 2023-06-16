Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery soon, tests underway: Kauvery Hospital

During the proceedings, Balaji complained of chest pain, prompting the ED to transfer him to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination. The transfer took place in the early hours, with tight security measures in place.

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital has advised Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested recently, to undergo early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG). It also said that state minister is undergoing further tests and based on assessment, bypass surgery will be planned.

Recently, V Senthil Balaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case and is in judicial custody till June 28.

On Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at Balaji's residence in Karur and his office at the state secretariat. Subsequently, they took the DMK leader into custody for questioning.

However, during the proceedings, Balaji complained of chest pain, prompting the ED to transfer him to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination. The transfer took place in the early hours, with tight security measures in place.

The following day, after extensive questioning by the ED in relation to a money laundering case, Balaji underwent a Coronary Angiogram. The Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai later informed that bypass surgery is recommended for Balaji and should be performed urgently.

In response to these developments, several DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, criticised the ED, alleging torture and deeming the prolonged questioning unnecessary. In a statement, CM MK Stalin said, "They had pressured him to the point of him suffering a chest pain."