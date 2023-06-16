Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM takes stock of impact; NDRF personnel rescue people from low-lying areas | Watch

Cyclone Biparjoy, while approaching the Gujarat coast, moved at a speed of 13 kmph. The IMD stated that during the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph. Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday (June 16) continued assessing the impact of cyclone Biparjoy at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar after he reviewed the rescue and relief operation after landfall the previous day. Several machines, including earthmovers are being used to clear uprooted trees in Mandvi as rainfall continues to lash the coastal town in the Kachchh district.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were seen engaging in road clearance operations in Bhuj and Dwarka while roads were waterlogged in several areas due to incessant rains.

NDRF personnel were also seen rescuing people in low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in cyclone-hit Dwarka district of Gujarat.

Howling winds fell hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers, toppled electricity poles, flung solid objects, and raised dusty squalls that virtually resulted in zero visibility in some areas. Many areas were plunged into darkness due to power cuts.

After Cyclone Biparjoy lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, the storm's intensity reduced from the 'very severe' to the 'severe' category. The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil, a news agency reported an official as saying.

A relief and rescue operation were underway with multiple teams of the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts.