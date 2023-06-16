Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM takes stock of impact; NDRF personnel rescue people from low-lying areas | Watch

    Cyclone Biparjoy, while approaching the Gujarat coast, moved at a speed of 13 kmph. The IMD stated that during the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph. Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM takes stock of impact; NDRF personnel rescue people from low-lying areas AJR 
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday (June 16) continued assessing the impact of cyclone Biparjoy at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar after he reviewed the rescue and relief operation after landfall the previous day. Several machines, including earthmovers are being used to clear uprooted trees in Mandvi as rainfall continues to lash the coastal town in the Kachchh district.

    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were seen engaging in road clearance operations in Bhuj and Dwarka while roads were waterlogged in several areas due to incessant rains.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Two dead, 22 injured in Gujarat as severe cyclonic storm causes flash flooding

    Watch the video here:

    NDRF personnel were also seen rescuing people in low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in cyclone-hit Dwarka district of Gujarat.

    Cyclone Biparjoy, while approaching the Gujarat coast, moved at a speed of 13 kmph. The IMD stated that during the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph. Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

    Howling winds fell hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers, toppled electricity poles, flung solid objects, and raised dusty squalls that virtually resulted in zero visibility in some areas. Many areas were plunged into darkness due to power cuts.

    Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees

    After Cyclone Biparjoy lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, the storm's intensity reduced from the 'very severe' to the 'severe' category. The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

    Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil, a news agency reported an official as saying.

    A relief and rescue operation were underway with multiple teams of the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Case against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar : Copy of SFI leader's complaint sought from Kerala police crime branch anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Copy of SFI leader's complaint sought from Kerala police

    Earthquake tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati, other parts of Northeast region AJR

    4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh; tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati, other parts of Northeast region

    Bid to curb corruption: Kerala Revenue Department launches portal to address public's complaints anr

    Bid to curb corruption: Kerala Revenue Department launches portal to address public's complaints

    Five 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; check details AJR

    Five 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; check details

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Two dead, 22 injured in Gujarat as severe cyclonic storm causes flash flooding AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Two dead, 22 injured in Gujarat as severe cyclonic storm causes flash flooding

    Recent Stories

    Testing AI smartness and capability the Satya Nadella way Microsoft CEO has only one question gcw

    Testing AI's smartness and capability the Satya Nadella way; Microsoft CEO has only one question

    Adipurush 7 things to know about the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic MAH

    Adipurush: 7 things to know about the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic

    Sanjeeda Shaikh gets brutally trolled for teaching daughter Ayra how to swim in bikini ADC

    Sanjeeda Shaikh gets brutally trolled for teaching daughter Ayra how to swim in bikini

    Google warns its staff how they use chatbots including Bard advises not to enter confidential info Report gcw

    Google warns its staff how they use chatbots including Bard, advises not to enter confidential info: Report

    Ambati Rayudu to play in Major League Cricket after retirement from Indian Cricket osf

    CSK reunion in US! Rayadu to play MLC after retirement; Conway, Bravo joins him at Texas Super Kings

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon