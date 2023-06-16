Cyclone Biparjoy: Two dead, 22 injured in Gujarat as severe cyclonic storm causes flash flooding

Cyclone Biparjoy: The cyclone is now heading to Rajasthan, where it is likely to cause heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday. "The wind speed will gradually decrease and by Friday evening it will almost normalise," Mohanty said.

Two people – a shepherd and his son – were on Thursday (June 15) killed in Bhavnagar district as Cyclone Biparjoy made its landfall in Gujarat. It is reportedly said that fifty-five-year-old Ram Parmar and 22-year-old Rajesh were swept away in a flooded stream while trying to save their herd of sheep from drowning in Sodvadar village.

Reports further said that at least 22 people have been injured due to the cyclone's impact. Thursday evening saw widespread rains, storms and damage across Gujarat's western coastline after the cyclone entered Indian landmass near Jakhau port around 6:30 pm on Thursday.

Speaking to a news agency, Jakhau village sarpanch Abdul Sumra said, "Trees have been flattened in the village and a couple of houses have collapsed, but nobody has been reported injured so far. Fibre-sheet roofs of some houses have been blown away and we are worried about some maldharis who have stayed back in Ashira Vandh and Darar Vandh settlements to look after their buffaloes and camels."

"We requested the government to cut power supply to the village to prevent accidents and, accordingly, the power supply was cut at 1 pm," the village sarpanch said.

The intensity of the cyclone reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' after it made its landfall, with Indian Meteorological Department director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra saying, "The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centered towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph."

On Friday, the IMD said Biparjoy is likely to weaken to a 'cyclonic storm' around noon today and further to a 'deep depression' in the evening.

