Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, alleged PG operators, have been remanded to 12 days judicial custody in the Satya Niketan building collapse case. Seven people died in the incident. Building owners and a contractor were also arrested by Delhi Police.

PG Operators Sent to Judicial Custody

Patiala House Court on Sunday remanded Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi to 12 days judicial custody after police interrogation. They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case. Shubham Tyagi is an advocate of Patiala House Court.

As per Delhi Police, both were alleged PG Operators in the building that collapsed on September 6 in Satya Niketan. Seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6.

Shubham Tyagi surrendered before the Patiala House Court on Friday. He is an alleged PG Operator and Partner of Sudhanshu.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Twinkle Chawla remanded Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu to 12 days of judicial custody. Both accused were produced before the court after 2 days of police custody. Delhi police produced the accused persons and sought their judicial custody as the investigation of the case is ongoing.

Other Accused Also in Custody

Shubham's Anticipatory bail was dismissed by the Court on September 10. He was arrested by the police after he surrendered to the court on September 11. Delhi Police had sought 2 days custody of Shubham and Sudhanshu. Police said that both accused are required to be confronted, and Shubham's mobile is also to be recovered.

The Court had remanded Mahesh Gupta and Sanoj to judicial custody after police interrogation. Mahesh Gupta is a building owner's son, and Sanoj is a labour contractor. Patiala House Court on September 9 granted 2 days of police custody to Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj, and PG Operator Sudhanshu.

On September 7, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday Night remanded Mahesh Gupta to 2 days of police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, were remanded to judicial custody. They were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate late at night. They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case.

According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.

As per Delhi police, the building owners and beneficiaries, Hariram Gupta, age 81 years, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years, and their son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years, were arrested in the case. During the examination, it was found that the property is in the name of Urmila Gupta. It was being managed and run by her husband, Hariram, and her son, Mahesh. Hariram has electricity connections for two floors in his name. He is a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force. Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He has 2 kids.

Ongoing Investigation

In addition, a search of the PG Operators and labour contractors is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case, and accordingly, action will be taken, the police said.

Rescue Operations Concluded

The rescue operations have been completed by the agencies. A total of 12 persons were rescued, of whom 7 had expired. The families of the deceased persons have been handed over the mortal remains. (ANI)