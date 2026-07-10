The Delhi government has launched Mission Saksham, introducing AI-enabled smart toilets, STEM Innovation Labs, smart classrooms, computer labs and student health programmes in government schools.

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards modernising public education with the launch of Mission Saksham, an ambitious programme designed to enhance technology-driven learning and improve student well-being in government schools.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the initiative at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shalimar Village, where several state-of-the-art educational facilities were unveiled.

AI Smart Toilets and Digital Infrastructure

Among the key highlights of the programme is the introduction of India's first AI-enabled Smart School Toilets in a government school. These facilities feature sensor-based hygiene monitoring, improved maintenance systems and water-saving mechanisms to ensure better sanitation for students.

The school also received smart digital classrooms, a modern computer lab and upgraded learning infrastructure to make education more interactive and technology-focused.

STEM Innovation Labs for Future Skills

Mission Saksham also introduces STEM Innovation Labs to encourage hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The labs are designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills while preparing students for careers in emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister said these initiatives will help government school students compete confidently at both national and global levels. Five students from the school have also been selected for a space science programme at the US Space & Rocket Centre in Alabama, highlighting the impact of the new STEM ecosystem.

Focus on Student Health and Well-being

Beyond technology, Mission Saksham places strong emphasis on student welfare. Nearly 3,000 girl students will benefit from health initiatives, including medical check-ups, eye screenings, free spectacles where needed, deworming programmes and menstrual hygiene awareness sessions.

The programme seeks to create a safe, healthy and inclusive environment where students can focus on learning and personal growth.

Building Future-Ready Schools

Rekha Gupta said Mission Saksham reflects the Delhi government's vision of creating world-class government schools equipped with modern infrastructure and digital tools. She added that partnerships between the government, the corporate sector and social organisations will play a crucial role in preparing students for future opportunities.