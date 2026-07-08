The Delhi government has launched Mission Kayakalp, an ambitious initiative to modernise government schools by upgrading infrastructure and creating safe, clean and technology-enabled learning spaces.

The Delhi government has introduced Mission Kayakalp, a comprehensive scheme to turn government schools into modern, safe and student-friendly educational institutions. The program intends to enhance school infrastructure, offering children an improved learning environment and access to top-notch educational amenities.

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Major Infrastructure Upgrades

Delhi schools will be renovated and infrastructure will be upgraded on a large scale under Mission Kayakalp. The government wants to revamp classrooms, expand science and computer laboratories, renovate libraries, develop playgrounds and bolster basic amenities such as bathrooms, drinking water and boundary walls. The goal is to build effective and inspirational campuses for students.”

Emphasise safe and smart learning

The plan also highlights the creation of safe, hygienic and technology-enabled learning environments. Schools will have digital learning infrastructure, better lighting, better ventilation and greater safety procedures. The government says these renovations would help boost academic results and make the classroom experience more interesting.

Community Engagement Welcomed

The Delhi government also wants to engage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) companies, merchant associations, social groups, and local communities to support school development. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said public engagement together with government finance will speed up the redevelopment of government schools around the city.

Setting up Model Govt. Schools

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Mission Kayakalp is aimed at making every government school a model institution with good facilities and conducive learning climate. She said the government will keep investing in education to give children world-class facilities and prepare them for future chances.

Mission Kayakalp is projected to assist thousands of kids with better school infrastructure, digital education and a cleaner, greener and more inclusive educational environment across Delhi.