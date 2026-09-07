Feeling stressed out? Peppermint tea might be your answer. The menthol in it helps relax your muscles and ease cramps. Plus, a daily cup can even help you sleep better.

We all know pudina, or mint leaves, are packed with health benefits. They're not just for adding a refreshing flavour to our drinks or helping with an upset stomach. This herb is a powerhouse that can calm your mind and reduce stress and tension.

It's also great for boosting your metabolism and cutting down on excess acidity. Some even say applying it on your skin can help with acne. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora suggests that people with 'Irritable Bowel Syndrome' (IBS) can drink three to four cups of mint tea daily to improve their gut health.

When it comes to tackling stress and anxiety, peppermint tea is a real game-changer. It contains menthol, which is a natural muscle relaxant that can help ease cramps. Drinking a cup every day might also be the secret to getting a good night's sleep.

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If you're trying to lose a few kilos, peppermint tea could be a great addition to your diet. Just one cup can make you feel full for a longer time. This helps you avoid eating extra calories, which can lead to weight loss.

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Peppermint is also a friend to your stomach. Tummy troubles like constipation, motion sickness, and IBS are very common these days. The menthol in peppermint helps soothe the stomach and makes digestion smoother.

The tea also has 'adaptogenic' qualities, which help your body maintain a healthy balance. These properties help fight off germs and boost your immunity. It's also a source of potassium, Vitamin B, and various antioxidants, all of which are essential for your body to function well.