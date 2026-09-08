BJP's Harsh Malhotra termed Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh's death 'unfortunate,' confirming all 8 accused were arrested and denying racism. Congress's Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family and questioned law and order for Northeast people in Delhi.

BJP Denies Racism, Assures Safety

Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday termed the death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh as “highly unfortunate” and said the police acted promptly by arresting all eight accused in the case. “This is highly unfortunate. Vikram, who was murdered, is a renowned Sitar player from Manipur. Right after the incident, the police sprang into action and nabbed all eight accused. Invoking strict sections, police have taken very prompt action,” Malhotra said.

He added that people from the Northeast living in Delhi should not be afraid and asserted that the incident should not be viewed as a case of racism. “I can say this with responsibility that everyone from the Northeast is safe in Delhi. There is no need to be scared. There is nothing about racism here. I say this responsibly, that people in Delhi do not speak of racism,” the Union Minister said.

Congress Responds, Questions Centre

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke to the brother of C Vikram Singh to convey his condolences to the bereaved family and express solidarity with them. In a post on X, Khera said, “This afternoon, Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, spoke to the brother of C. Vikram Singh, a guitarist from Manipur who was brutally beaten to death outside his home in Delhi yesterday, to convey his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Shri Rahul Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the family and assured them that their demand for justice will not go unheard.”

Rahul Gandhi had earlier questioned the Centre and Delhi Police over what he described as “growing lawlessness” against people from the Northeast in the national capital and sought swift investigation into the case.

Details of the Assault

C Vikram Singh, a well-known musician and music teacher from Manipur, was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight people outside his residence in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari after he objected to noise and commotion near his home. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have apprehended eight people, including a minor, in connection with the case. The case has triggered concerns among members of the Northeast community and prompted political reactions over the safety of people from the region living in Delhi. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the assault. (ANI)