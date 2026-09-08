Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, apprising her of the state's financial challenges. He sought additional financial aid to cover an Rs 8,000 crore gap and requested an enhanced borrowing limit.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today. The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister of the current financial position of Himachal Pradesh and the financial challenges being faced by the state, a release said. He urged the Union Government to provide additional financial assistance, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical and economic condition, as per the release.

CM Highlights Financial Challenges

The Chief Minister said that with the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) from the financial year 2026-27, following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, Himachal Pradesh is facing an annual financial gap of around Rs. 8,000 crore. He said the continuous reduction in the Revenue Deficit Grant over the past few years had further increased pressure on the state’s finances, according to the release.

He said that Himachal Pradesh, being a hill State, faces difficult geographical conditions, high vulnerability to natural disasters and higher costs of creation and maintenance of infrastructure, making the delivery and operation of public services comparatively more expensive.

Sukhu said that despite limited resources, the state government has been making sustained efforts to improve its financial position through various financial reforms and revenue-generation measures. He emphasised that, in view of the state’s geographical conditions and the heavy losses caused by natural disasters in recent years, additional support from the Union Government is essential.

Key Demands Presented to Centre

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Government to provide exemption to supply and vendor payments under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme from the SNA-SPARSH model. He further urged the Union Finance Minister to enhance the allocation for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) for Himachal Pradesh and consider doubling the assistance under this component, keeping in view the state’s difficult geographical conditions, higher infrastructure costs and developmental requirements.

The Chief Minister also requested that the state’s borrowing limit be enhanced from the existing 3 to 4 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). He said that the additional fiscal space would enable the state to meet its committed liabilities while mobilising adequate resources for essential public services and developmental priorities. He urged the Union Finance Minister to assess Himachal Pradesh’s financial challenges in the context of its unique geographical and economic circumstances and sought generous financial assistance and necessary approvals from the Union Government in the larger interest of the state.

State's Proactive Measures and Final Appeal

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Finance Minister of various measures being undertaken by the state government to improve its financial position through its own limited resources. He said the state government was taking several important steps to strengthen the rural economy and enhance the income of rural households.

He said Himachal Pradesh had become the first state in the country to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops produced through natural farming. The initiative aims to ensure remunerative prices for farmers' produce, enhance the per capita income of rural households and strengthen the State’s economy.

Finance Minister Assures Support

The Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister that the demands raised by the Himachal Pradesh Government would be considered sympathetically, keeping in view the state’s financial requirements and developmental priorities, the release said. Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by the state, she assured that the Union Government would extend necessary support to meet its legitimate financial requirements. She also assured that additional financial assistance under Special Central Assistance for Himachal Pradesh would be considered, which would help the state meet its developmental requirements and strengthen its financial position. (ANI)