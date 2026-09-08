A disturbing video of a two-year-old being run over by a car has surfaced online. Two women were reportedly standing nearby and engrossed in conversation when the incident occurred, sparking shock and concern over the child’s safety.

A disturbing video showing a two-year-old child being run over by a car has surfaced online, leaving viewers shocked. The footage reportedly captures the moments surrounding the incident, with the toddler seen in the vicinity of the vehicle.

According to reports, the child came under the car and sustained serious injuries. What has drawn further attention to the incident is the presence of two women nearby. The women were reportedly standing close to the spot and appeared to be engrossed in a conversation when the incident took place.

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The video has since circulated on social media, prompting concern and questions over how the accident occurred. The circumstances leading up to the child being struck by the vehicle remain unclear, and the footage alone may not establish what happened before the incident.

The tragic incident has sparked discussions about the need for greater caution when young children are around vehicles, particularly in crowded or residential areas.

Authorities are expected to examine the video and gather statements from people present at the scene to establish the exact sequence of events. Further details about the child’s condition, the driver and the circumstances of the incident are awaited.

The video has also prompted calls for greater awareness and vigilance around young children to prevent similar accidents.