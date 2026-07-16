They say a father will do anything for his daughter, and a Sheikh in Dubai just proved it. He spent a massive ₹3.85 crore in just five minutes to buy a rare bird his daughter liked. Here's the full story of this incredible purchase.

The bond between a father and daughter is truly special. There's a saying that a father is a king who will get his daughter anything she asks for. A Sheikh from Dubai recently lived up to this, spending a whopping ₹3.85 crore in just five minutes to fulfill his little girl's wish.

And believe it or not, it was all for a bird!

This rare incident happened at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). A rare white falcon, named 'Kharmousha Pure Ultra White', was sold at auction for a staggering 1.5 million UAE Dirhams. In Indian rupees, that's about ₹3.85 crore!

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So, what's so special about this falcon?

This bird has set a record for being the most expensive one sold at this year's ADIHEX auction. Its main feature is its stunning, completely white feathers, which make it look incredibly attractive.

The falcon weighs around 1,000 grams, with a length and width of 16.5 inches each. It was specially bred at the Mark Moglich Falcon Farm in the USA. Experts say its physical structure and hunting abilities are top-notch.

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Highlights from the auction

The ADIHEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi attracts falcon lovers from all over the world. This white falcon was the main attraction during the 5th round of the auction. Around 55 local and international falcon breeding centres participated in the event, which is a 20% increase in participation from last year.

A symbol of culture and love

In Arab countries, keeping falcons is not just a hobby; it's a symbol of their tradition and prestige. When his daughter saw this rare bird and instantly liked it, the father decided to buy it for her, no matter the cost. He won the auction in just five minutes, making his daughter's wish come true. The news has gone viral on social media, with people commenting that a father's love is truly priceless.