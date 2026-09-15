The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust clarified its CEO selection, refuting claims that appointee Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra missed interviews. It detailed a transparent process with 5,585 applicants and 16 finalists interviewed.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has clarified the facts regarding the selection process of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), rejecting claims being circulated in certain media reports that Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra did not participate in the interview rounds.

Details of the Selection Process

In a statement issued here on Monday by Trust General Secretary Swami Govind Dev Giri, the Trust said the Search Committee for the CEO selection process was constituted on July 6, 2026, and received 5,585 applications.

The committee conducted a multi-tier evaluation process involving AI-based screening and manual assessment across three cities, Delhi NCR, Pune and Sambalpur, the statement said.

"16 candidates were selected as finalists, who participated in face-to-face interviews in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, 2026," the Trust said.

Clarification on Mishra's Participation

According to the statement, Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra participated in the interview process on August 11 during the first session. The Search Committee submitted its final report and recommendations to the Trust on September 1, following which the Trust publicly presented the names of the three top recommended candidates on September 2. The three candidates included Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, Sanjay Pratapsinh Vishwas Rao and Ms Shruti Bharadwaj.

Clarifying the alleged misinformation, the Trust said, "The claim that Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra did not participate in the interview rounds on 11-12 August 2026 is factually incorrect."

The Trust further stated that Mishra's inclusion among the top three recommended candidates was "documentary proof of his participation, evaluation and merit-based selection."

"The selection process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of institutional governance and transparency. Every stage was documented, and the identities of all finalists were recorded in Ayodhya," the statement added.

The Trust said it remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide factual information regarding the CEO selection process.

Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Appointed as First CEO

Earlier on September 2, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed on Wednesday as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Mishra Expresses Gratitude

The retired Air Marshal Mishra said he considered the opportunity a blessing of Lord Ram and pledged to serve the temple and devotees with the experience gained during his decades-long service in the Indian Air Force.

In his first interview after being appointed CEO, Air Marshal Mishra said he was grateful to the selection committee, the Trust and Lord Ram for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has allowed me to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he told ANI.

"As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well," he added.